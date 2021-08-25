News

Hill+Knowlton hires Laurie Rosenfield as global chief people officer

She joins from CBS Corporation, where she held the same title.

by Betsy Kim / Added 1 hour ago

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has recruited Laurie Rosenfield to serve as its global chief people officer, effective September 13. 

Based in New York, Rosenfield will report to H+K’s global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join the firm’s global leadership council. She will be responsible for the global human capital strategy across 77 offices in 43 countries worldwide, according to a statement from the firm.

Kate Augustine previously held the global chief people officer role, an H+K representative told PRWeek. According to her LinkedIn profile, she now works at Amazon with executive talent for worldwide consumer and tech.

In a written statement, DeSalva commended Rosenfield’s experiences in HR including executive search, talent building and operational skills. She noted Rosenfield was a respected adviser to management teams and boards, looking for innovation and growth.

Rosenfield comes to H+K from CBS Corporation, where she served as the media company’s first global chief people officer. She worked with employees while CBS expanded its digital strategy. Her responsibilities included initiatives to improve the experience and development of employees, supporting profitable growth. She notably worked on matters involving company employees with the corporation’s merger with Viacom in 2019, the statement said.

Prior to CBS, Rosenfield held leadership and advisory roles involving global talent and human capital at MediaLink, Wolters Kluwer, TiVo, Twentieth Century Fox and the William Morris Agency. 

Hill+Knowlton Strategies ranked No. 7 in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021, with global revenue of $366 million, staying consistent for both 2020 and 2019.

