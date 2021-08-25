News

KCSA hires Kris Krane as Chicago head and cannabis development director

Krane will lead business development and advising on KCSA's cannabis clients.

by Aleda Stam / Added 5 hours ago

CHICAGO: KCSA Strategic Communications has brought on cannabis industry veteran Kris Krane as director of cannabis development and its new Chicago office.  

In his new role, Krane will spearhead business development and advising on KCSA's cannabis clients and focus on establishing a presence for the firm in Chicago. He reports to Lewis Goldberg, principal and managing partner at KCSA.

He will also play an active role on KCSA's podcast, The Green Rush, a podcast that highlights issues on the cannabis and psychedelic industries. 

Krane's appointment comes at a time when KCSA is growing and its partners are looking to plant their flag in industries and market categories other agencies may shy away from, according to Goldberg.

"We've grown dramatically over the last few years, and we want to behave like other agencies that are larger than we are by identifying eminent talent in the industries in which they work," Goldberg said. "Not only is [Krane] going to be a value to us in the cannabis industry, but his background in advocacy and working on state and local level communications campaigns is going to be valuable in ad tech, biotech and financial services.” 

It was one of the reasons Krane made the jump to the agency side of communications. 

"KSCA was the first legitimate, established public relations and investor relations firm to make the jump to cannabis," he said. "I give them a tremendous amount of credit and respect for doing that at a time when I'm sure [Goldberg] and his colleagues were getting questions about being the 'pot shop.'"

Krane joins KCSA from 4Front Ventures, a cannabis multi-state operator, where he was president. Prior to 4Front, Krane served as director of client services for CannBe, which developed best practices within the medical cannabis industry.  

He has been a regular host of Marijuana Today, the most downloaded cannabis podcast, and a frequent speaker at cannabis conferences and investor conferences. 

Currently, Krane serves on the board of directors at the National Cannabis Industry Association and writes a column about the industry for Forbes. 

