The PR Week: 8.26.2021: Alison Brod, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Brod discusses how to actually measure the value of PR, working with influencers, hybrid working models and more.

by Steve Barrett and Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

The PR Week: 8.26.2021: Alison Brod, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and associate news editor Diana Bradley are joined by Alison Brod, owner of Alison Brod Marketing + Communications. 

Podcast topics:

2:24 - Brod talks about the ingredients for PR agency success at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, how to actually measure the value of PR, working with influencers and more.   

18:12 - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been officially approved by FDA —What are the implications for marketing and mandates?

22:32 - Zeno Group has bought a stake in multicultural and Black woman-owned communications firm Egami; Zeno CEO Barby Siegel says the partnership will benefit her agency’s goals on multicultural communications and diversity, equity and inclusion.

26:03 - The 9/11 Memorial & Memorial is launching a Never Forget PSA ahead of the terrorist attacks’ 20th anniversary, specifically to reach a generation of younger Americans who have no memory of the attacks.

30:11 - People moves, including Marina Maher Communications hiring its first president of healthcare and corporate businesses.  

31:34 - What’s trending on social — Is it too early for Pumpkin Spice Latte?; Tony Hawk uses his own blood to promote skateboards; Is the #CrateChallenge brand safe?

The PR Week: 8.26.2021: Alison Brod, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

