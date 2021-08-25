Vive founder Shnane Liem launches Press Props

Shnane Liem, founder of social media and PR agency Vive, has created a new platform called Press Props.

The platform allows agencies, brands and the media to connect more easily for media placements and paid partnerships.

Liem launched the platform after seeing publications face challenges, which began with online news disrupting financial models and has continued during the past decade. Having worked as a freelance writer before going into PR, Liem wanted to bridge the needs of the various parties.

The tool helps both content creators and publications establish pay-for-play partnerships.

Following a 30-day free trial period, for $29.99 a month, media outlets can post opportunities on Press Props. It’s free for brands and agencies to browse these listings and secure pay-for-play media partnership opportunities across North America.