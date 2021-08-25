News

Vive founder Shnane Liem launches Press Props

With the new members-only platform, the media can list opportunities in one place.

by Natasha Bach / Added 5 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Shnane Liem, founder of social media and PR agency Vive, has created a new platform called Press Props.

The platform allows agencies, brands and the media to connect more easily for media placements and paid partnerships.

Liem launched the platform after seeing publications face challenges, which began with online news disrupting financial models and has continued during the past decade. Having worked as a freelance writer before going into PR, Liem wanted to bridge the needs of the various parties.

The tool helps both content creators and publications establish pay-for-play partnerships.

Following a 30-day free trial period, for $29.99 a month, media outlets can post opportunities on Press Props. It’s free for brands and agencies to browse these listings and secure pay-for-play media partnership opportunities across North America.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Tech companies form a consortium for brand safety in the metaverse

Tech companies form a consortium for brand safety in the metaverse

Photo credit: Getty Images

COVID on campus: A look into the pandemic’s effect on future PR pros

Pfizer's newly FDA-approved Comirnaty vaccine is the latest health narrative dominating PR. (Pic: Getty Images.)

Healthcare fueled PR’s recovery over the past 12 months

KCSA hired Kris Krane as Chicago head and cannabis development director.

KCSA hires Kris Krane as Chicago head and cannabis development director

Salesforce, Proof launch BusinessGPS for RevOps

Salesforce, Proof launch BusinessGPS for RevOps

Image via Getty

Sightly names Natasha Morgan and Rick Roth to its board

Photo credit: Getty Images

Vive founder Shnane Liem launches Press Props

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Hill+Knowlton has recruited Laurie Rosenfield to serve as its global chief people officer.

Hill+Knowlton hires Laurie Rosenfield as global chief people officer

How a plant-based protein brand cashed in on ‘chickenflation’

How a plant-based protein brand cashed in on ‘chickenflation’