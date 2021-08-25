Subway cuts into other brands’ ads to promote menu refresh

MILFORD, CT: No, your mind isn’t playing tricks on you. Subway sandwiches really are starting to pop up in unexpected places.

Subway is cutting into other brands’ time to share its new menu additions and changes as part of its Eat Fresh Refresh campaign. The chain has selected brands such as Bob’s Discount Furniture, The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani and Galpin Motors to buy 30-seconds of their ad time and “share all that’s new from the brand.”

The spots, which debuted Monday, detail that “Subway has so much new, it didn’t fit in [its] last ad,” and rely on notable figures including Little Bob, Beau Boeckmann and personal injury lawyer Jacob Emrami, to finish the announcement.

Viewers can call the 1-800 numbers featured in the spots to hear a recording from Emrani or Boeckmann encouraging them to visit their local Subway restaurant or download the app for pickup and delivery.

The campaign is led by agencies DentsuMcgarrybowen and Carat.

When Subway unveiled its largest menu change in July, the sandwich franchise closed its restaurants early to allot time for menu and app-dashboard updates. To help announce the updates, the brand tapped on sports stars Stephen Curry, Megan Rapinoe, Tom Brady and Serena Williams for its Eat Fresh Refresh spot.

“The launch of the Eat Fresh Refresh in July, headlined by the largest menu change in the brand’s history, was a historic moment for Subway,” said Carrie Walsh, chief marketing officer of North America at Subway, in an email. “We had so much new coming to our U.S. restaurants, that we created a never-ending ad campaign to share it all.”

To ensure Subway had enough time to announce all of its news, the brand approached several popular local and national advertisers to take over their ads across broadcast, streaming, social, digital and print, Walsh explained.

Subway will also show up “in unexpected places across social media, influencer content and in media partnerships with popular television shows,” she added.

The campaign will run through the end of the year and will be measured through brand perception and sales. Subway declined to share the campaign budget.

In October, Subway named Current Global as its global AOR. Subway previously worked with Ruder Finn. And in May, Subway restructured and expanded its communications department, adding staffers to lead four key strategic areas: corporate and employee communications, field communications, brand PR and multimedia.