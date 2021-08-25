News

Sightly names Natasha Morgan and Rick Roth to its board

The newest board members bring marketing experience from Indeed and decades of comms experience from Ogilvy & Mather.

by Natasha Bach / Added 5 hours ago

Image via Getty
Tech innovation and media services company Sightly has named two additional members to its board: Natasha Morgan and Rick Roth.

Morgan and Roth have experience across branding, digital communications, SaaS platform development and operations.

Beyond her position on the Sightly board, Morgan is the head of marketing at Indeed Staffing Solutions. She has experience managing brands, content, digital marketing, demand generation and product strategy. Her marketing roles include previous positions at customer data platform Umbel, Oracle, Freescale Semiconductor and Motorola.

Roth sits on a number of boards of businesses, startups, and private equity firms across CPG, B2B, e-commerce and digital SaaS platforms. His marketing experience includes work in boutique and global communications firms, including Ogilvy & MatherDuring his nearly 30 years with the advertising, marketing and PR giant, he served as worldwide managing director, president of Ogilvy Los Angeles, on the Ogilvy Worldwide board of directors and as global CEO of OgilvyAction.

Sightly plans to leverage Roth’s and Morgan’s insights and martech expertise as the company continues to grow—particularly with the expansion of the Brand Mentality platform. Sightly combines information derived from in-depth company profiles with AI and NLP algorithms to identify signals, both threats and opportunities. This allows users to respond quickly and authentically to events ranging from new viral trends and breaking news to more chaotic and threatening activities.

The company offers a self-service option as well as a managed service.

