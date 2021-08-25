Agency staff agree ‘positive’ lifestyle changes as part of sustainability drive

As part of its sustainability commitment, Splendid Communications announced a charity partnership with World Land Trust alongside the personal staff objectives.

Everyone at the 40-strong agency has a planet objective. The objectives include reducing meat intake, shopping responsibly and reducing energy consumption as part of the agency’s ongoing sustainability plan.

Splendid has been reviewing its policies and processes – including how it activates and carries out events, and which suppliers it uses – to ensure it is acting sustainably.

The PR and digital comms agency is investing in two World Land Trust programmes: Buy an Acre, and Plant a Tree. Both initiatives aid the restoration and protection of trees in countries including Argentina, Brazil, India and Kenya. Splendid will also take part in the international charity’s Carbon Balanced programme.

The partnership follows the agency’s introduction this year of triple bottom-line reporting, which measures business success by social, financial and environmental contributions.

Niki Hunter Ekins, managing director and sustainable practice lead at Splendid Communications, said: “We chose to partner with World Land Trust as its schemes enable us to quantify our contribution in tangible ways, not just in terms of a financial donation.

“Our aim is to make sure our future business success is also tied to protecting the planet.

“The time to act is now and we look forward to being able to show year-on-year improvements.

“Not only do we want to show that we are putting in measures to reduce our carbon emissions, but also that we are balancing our unavoidable carbon output.”