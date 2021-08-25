Edelman makes senior health hires as OPEN Health MD returns to agency

The appointments, which are all new roles, follow a strong period of trading in Edelman's health business, which the agency said reported double-digit growth in EMEA last year. It is now the firm's largest sector globally.

Vicky Bramham was a senior director at Edelman before joining OPEN Health in 2019. In her new role, she joins Edelman's senior leadership in the UK and takes responsibility for client services across the UK health team.

Nicola Scocchi, director in Edelman’s Brussels office, has been promoted to head of health policy for EMEA. Edelman said that since he joined the agency in 2019, Scocchi has more than doubled the size of the Brussels health team, which he will continue to lead. His clients at Edelman have included Novartis, Sanofi and Bayer AG.

Former Saatchi & Saatchi head of strategy Nils Giese has joined as MD of the healthcare business in Germany. In his previous role, Giese worked with clients including Sanofi, Merck, GSK and Boehringer Ingelheim.

In Spain, Alvaro Mateo joins as director of health. He previously held agency roles at Ogilvy and Weber Shandwick, and worked in-house as comms manager at pharma company PharmaMar.

“The past year has been a record-breaking one for Edelman Health,” said Carolyn Paul, EMEA chair of health. “These senior hires will enable us to extend that trajectory and, more importantly, continue to bring innovative, award-winning ideas to our clients and to build trust in healthcare as we emerge from the pandemic across our region."

Yesterday Edelman UK announced it had hired a new lead for its ESG consultancy practice within Smithfield, the agency's financial PR and strategic comms team.