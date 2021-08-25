Sekonda hires agency for new PR strategy

The London-based fashion and consumer PR agency has taken a new brief from Sekonda, which did not have a PR agency in the UK for a period prior to the appointment.

As part of the agency’s PR strategy, Instinct will launch a customisation tool and platform on the brand’s website.

Paul Clarke, marketing director at Sekonda owner Time Products, said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Instinct [...] as a core pillar in our brand strategy.

“The launch of our Build Your Watch tool was a great opportunity to re-engage with media and a key moment in our journey of bringing personality back into the brand.”

Instinct founder and director Jonathan Kirkby said: “To be working with such an iconic British watch brand is a welcome addition to the Instinct fashion client portfolio."

The new move sees Sekonda joining Instinct’s retained fashion clients ASOS, M&S, QVC UK, and Replay.