Edelman UK names ESG chief

Olivier Lebleu, who has nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, joins as head of ESG, Edelman Smithfield, on 1 September.

Lebleu was most recently senior director, EMEA, at the CFA Institute, the global not-for-profit group that aims to promote ethics, education and professional excellence in the global investment industry. He led the institutional team there, liaising with investment firms, asset owners, regulators and academic institutions across the region.

Lebleu helped to co-ordinate the global launch of the CFA Institute’s certificate in ESG investing and was part of a working group that developed the curriculum of the upcoming CFA UK Certificate in Climate and Investing.

His prior roles include head of international business at Brightsphere Investment Group.

In his new role, Lebleu will work closely with Heidi DuBois, Edelman’s global lead of ESG.

Edelman said its ESG consultancy has grown "rapidly" since launching almost two years ago. The team includes specialists in non-financial reporting, investor relations, stakeholder communication, narrative development, public affairs, advocacy, corporate reputation, digital and social media, and creative campaigning.

The agency said the team works with blue-chip clients to build the management of material environmental, social and governance factors into their business strategies and effectively communicate their performance.

Hugh Taggart, co-chief executive of Edelman UK, said: “The ESG revolution is here and now. All of our clients are having to pay closer attention to ESG metrics and how they communicate their performance. Olivier, with his deep technical experience on ESG, is a heavyweight addition to the team.”

DuBois said: “ESG is a global movement, with global ramifications for business, for society, and for the planet. The role of the capital markets cannot be underestimated, and bringing Olivier’s deep experience in allocating capital for the long term to our clients is a game-changer.”

High-profile former Labour MP Chuka Umunna joined Edelman in July 2020 to lead its ESG offer in Smithfield. He left in April this year to lead JP Morgan's ESG work in Europe.