Ogilvy PR hires Nasreen Qureshi and Natasha Flint as co-heads of social and content

WASHINGTON: Ogilvy PR has appointed Nasreen Qureshi and Natasha Flint as co-heads of social and content.

In an expansion of the firm’s Washington, DC, capabilities, Qureshi and Flint are charged with strategically delivering creative communications for Ogilvy DC's clients and the broader Ogilvy network.

They will also work with Ogilvy global chief strategy officer Charlie Tansill and global chief creative officer Lisa Bright to further develop the agency's social content and strategy capabilities. The pair will report to Rachel Caggiano, MD and lead of the DC office.

Qureshi and Flint's focus will be on giving brands a better way to connect with consumers in an increasingly diverse world.

"Community-first is the antithesis of the broadcast approach that we’re seeing a lot of," Flint said. "Social is about making connections. We'll emphasize engagement to reinvigorate communities and start conversations with new ones."

The pair also plan on changing the way Ogilvy's teams work with social media to prevent busyness and burnout.

"We want to foster an environment and team that works smarter with an emphasis on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging," Qureshi said. "A community-first approach will only work for our clients if we practice and champion this culture internally."

Qureshi and Flint join Ogilvy from Volkswagen of America. Qureshi was creative lead for content and social; while Flint was strategy lead for digital content. They built and ran the company's first and only in-house content and social team and used community-driven practices that tripled engagement across platforms.

The pair also led the launch of the VW ID.4 electric SUV, which drove direct reservations from social media to help the car sell out in less than seven hours.

Qureshi is returning to Ogilvy, where she was previously senior designer and then art director, working on global accounts such as Five Guys, LVMH and Dannon. She is also the cofounder of Della Pace, a women, veteran and minority-owned company on a health and wellness mission inspired by the olive groves in Italy.

Before working at VW, Flint worked as project director at Streetsense, developing brand identities and collateral for two hotels from Vision Hospitality Group. She led digital communications for The Speaker of the House, PhRMA and World Wildlife Foundation at NJI Media.

Ogilvy PR has had a string of hires since Julianna Richter joined Ogilvy as global CEO of PR at the start of this year. Last month, the agency hired Erin Jacobson in the newly created role of head of digital and advocacy for North America. Ogilvy PR also named Bob Poulin to lead its government practice. Additionally, the firm named Kim Johnson as global CEO of Ogilvy Health to replace Kate Cronin, who left the firm to become Moderna’s chief brand officer. Ogilvy Health also named Shannon Walsh as president of PR for North America.



And in June, the firm promoted Matt Buchanan to the new role of global head of consumer PR; he previously led its PR and influence team in the U.K.



Ogilvy PR posted a 7% revenue increase last year to $320 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.