Petco picks David Hallisey as CCO; Katie Nauman promoted to CMO

The appointments follow Tariq Hassan’s exit as CMO.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO: Petco has named David Hallisey to the newly created role of chief communications officer, effective immediately.  

The pet retailer also promoted Katie Nauman to chief marketing officer, taking over from Tariq Hassan, who will transition to the role of chief marketing and digital customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA, effective September 27.

Hallisey previously served as VP of corporate communications at Petco for eight years. Nauman served as VP of integrated marketing. 

Hallisey and Nauman will both report to Petco’s CEO Ron Coughlin.

Hallisey will continue leading Petco’s company-wide communications strategy – including public relations, executive, financial and employee communications, corporate meetings and events, as well as Petco’s strategic partnership with the San Diego Padres, a Petco spokesperson told PRWeek.

Nauman will oversee Petco’s integrated marketing strategy, including customer marketing, membership and relationship management, media transformation, analytics, and brand and creative services.

In a statement, Petco said it is “pleased to appoint two deeply experienced, proven Petco executives to lead marketing and communications efforts as [it] deepens [its] relationship with pets, pet parents and employees.” 

A Petco spokesperson said in an email that Hallisey and Nauman have been “integral to our company’s transformation and played a critical role in our evolution from a traditional retailer to a leading health and wellness ecosystem.”

The spokesperson added that Petco is “grateful” for Hassan’s work in “transforming our brand to a health and wellness company and positioning Petco for success in the future.”

