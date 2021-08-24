Blog

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns amid heatwave: Are you running to get it?

…or are you running away?

Starbucks brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday.
Starbucks brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte – or “PSL” – on Tuesday, one day earlier than last year

The return of the drink, along with Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone and a new beverage called the Apple Crisp Macchiato, “signals the start of the fall season and inspired a cultural phenomenon around fall flavors and products,” Starbucks wrote in a blog post.

The coffee giant launched its fall products with a digital personality quiz called the Pumpkin Love O’ Meter that invites Starbucks customers to find out just how much of a pumpkin lover they really are.

Do you welcome the PSL’s very early return with open arms?

