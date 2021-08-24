Ogilvy PR names UK managing director

Nicola Dodd has been a managing partner and part of the Ogilvy PR leadership team since 2019, leading new business and overseeing operations and corporate and consumer work for clients including Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, Unesco and Aldi.

Her promotion follows that of Matt Buchanan, who previously led Ogilvy PR in the UK. He was recently appointed to the new post of global head of consumer PR. Dodd will report to Ogilvy UK chief executive Fiona Gordon and be supported by Buchanan, who also now has an executive director role in the UK.

Asked about her priorities for the business, Dodd told PRWeek: "It's a question of building on the journey that Matt and I have been on in the past two years.

"It's continuing to do things like building a strong consumer brand offer, a strong corporate reputation offer – we want to be a significant player in both those areas – and, unsurprisingly, continuing to bolster our creative because it's a big point of difference for Ogilvy."

Another priority is adjusting to the new workplace arrangements, she said. Ogilvy is adopting a 'three/two' model, with staff expected in the office two days per week. Individual teams will have autonomy for the other days.

Buchanan said he will continue to support the Ogilvy UK PR team on new business and on established client relationships, and look at growth opportunities within the UK for global clients. "A lot of our global clients are based in London anyway, so we'll continue to work together like that," he said.

Of recent trading, Dodd said it had been "a year of two halves": "It was slow at the beginning but it's definitely picked up and clients are feeling much more optimistic. We feel like we've got real momentum at the moment in terms of new business [and] organic growth."

Prior to Ogilvy, Dodd was deputy managing director of PR agency Kaper, part of Karmarama. Her experience covers commercial, not-for-profit and government clients, including Barclays, Ikea, Unilever, Virgin Trains, London Underground and Dyson. She appears in the 2021 PRWeek UK Power Book.

Gordon said: “After an extensive internal and external process, it’s wonderful to be able to promote great talent like Nicola into this key leadership role. [She] is an excellent leader who brings a wealth of experience of integrated campaigns and a deep understanding of how to engage audiences through creative earned work.

“Having worked closely with Matt Buchanan for the past two years, Nicola will continue to build a business that has a modern view of PR, looking for innovative opportunities to intersect with other parts of the Ogilvy UK offer and create award-winning, impactful work for our clients.”

Dodd said: “I am so excited to lead the Ogilvy PR business having spent the past two years working closely with Matt on our transformation journey. I look forward to this next chapter, continuing to put Ogilvy’s creative heritage centre stage, working with our talented PR and influence team and the wider Ogilvy UK agency to create even more best-in-class work for our clients.”

Ogilvy PR generated revenue of £29m in the UK in 2020, and employed 207 people at the year-end, according to estimates from the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table.