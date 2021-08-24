Bermuda Tourism Authority hires PR agency

Tourism marketing agency MMGY Hills Balfour has been tasked with leading the BTA’s “integrated creative communications strategy”.

It will also “implement an integrated PR, marketing, MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions] and social media strategy for Bermuda including creative strategy, media buying, and research”, according to today’s announcement.

MMGY Hills Balfour will take a “data-driven approach combined with compelling storytelling to strengthen destination awareness and increase intent to visit Bermuda from the UK.”

Bermuda is currently on the UK Government’s green list, which means that British tourists do not have to go into quarantine on their return as long as they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, all visitors must apply for a Bermuda COVID-19 Travel Authorisation one to three days before departure to comply with Bermuda’s quarantine and public health laws.

Amanda Hills, president of the agency, said: “MMGY Hills Balfour has a longstanding relationship with Bermuda since we first represented the destination in 2003. Having grown up in Bermuda and previously worked closely with the Ministry of Tourism, I am personally excited to be working with the Bermuda Tourism Authority again.”

She added: “Bermuda promises the perfect remedy to a year spent in lockdown. We look forward to curating impactful campaigns that inform, inspire and welcome visitors to discover this incredible island.”

Charles Jeffers II, chief executive of the BTA, said: “The introduction of British Airways’ London Heathrow to Bermuda route earlier this year opens us up for expansion into the European market and we are confident that this partnership can help us in leveraging the opportunities that emerge. MMGY Hills Balfour’s exceptional team brings a wealth of experience to the table, and we look forward to developing a successful partnership with them.”

The account win is the latest in a series of successes for MMGY Hills Balfour in recent months. In June it was appointed as the San Francisco Travel Association’s representative office for Europe. And in May, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority appointed the agency as its representative office for the UK.