Teneo to launch in Germany with new CEO hire

Felix Schoenauer becomes chief executive of Teneo in Germany, reporting to Phillippe Blanchard, president of Teneo’s Continental Europe operations. Blanchard joined the company earlier this summer from Brunswick, where he was a managing partner.

Teneo said in a statement: "The firm will be formally opening an office in Frankfurt with ambitious plans to grow the business over the coming weeks and months."

The office will add to Teneo's other European bases in the UK, Ireland, France, and Belgium.

Schoenauer left Hering Schuppener in January after more than a decade at the agency, as it formerly merged with Finsbury to form Finsbury Hering Schuppener. He previously worked for eight years at Handelsblatt, Germany’s business and financial daily, including four years as its financial markets correspondent in London.

Schoenauer and Blanchard are among a number of senior appointments at Teneo in recent months, a period that included the resignation of former CEO Declan Kelly after he admitted to acting inappropriately while drunk at a charity concert.

New hires have included Ursula Burns, former chief executive of Xerox, who became chairwoman in July.

That same month Teneo announced the appointment of Martin Drummond as a senior managing director in the London office, to lead its valuation advisory services practice. Another senior managing director hire, in Brussels, was Julia Staunig, previously of Danske Bank, where she led the strategy execution, risk management and sustainability teams at the corporate level. The group also appointed Annika Engineer as a managing director in New York.

In Asia, Teneo appointed new managing directors for Singapore and Hong Kong: Yvonne Koh and Patricia Heiberger, respectively.

The group announced a new UK leadership last summer, with Nick Claydon, formerly managing partner at Brunswick, taking over as chief executive of the UK strategy and comms operation.

Teneo, one of the biggest corporate comms consultancies, with about 30 offices globally, sold a majority stake to UK-based CVC Capital Partners in 2019.