Digital bank Zopa hires first corporate comms director ahead of planned IPO

Lucas Germanos was most recently an associate director at Milltown Partners, and has worked with major tech clients including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, WhatsApp, Dropbox and Softbank.

His new role involves leading PR, comms, agency resources and media outreach at Zopa. These duties were previously covered by other parts of the comms function.

Since gaining its full banking licence in June last year, Zopa, which was founded in 2005, has rolled out a series of new products. It now offers auto loans, credit cards, savings accounts and more.

Earlier this summer, chief executive Jaidev Janardana said he planned to float the business on the stock market as early as the last quarter of 2022. As of June 2021, the group had issued loans of more than £6bn in the UK, alongside more than 100,000 credit cards. Zopa has attracted more than £500m in customer deposits since becoming a bank.

Germanos was previously global head of public relations at online money transfer business WorldRemit. Before that, he worked in comms for the Greek government and was earlier a journalist covering the 2008 financial crisis.

He began his career in diplomacy at the United Nations in New York, and worked in the comms team for the 2008 Obama for America presidential election campaign. His other agency experience includes a stint at Clarity PR.

Germanos said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Zopa, one of the UK’s newest digital banks and the world’s first peer-to-peer lender. Having lent more than £6bn to UK customers, Zopa has maintained a customer-led approach to deliver really exciting product innovation and growth as a bank. It was important to me when joining that Zopa is a place where diversity and culture are championed and celebrated. I look forward to working with some of the smartest people in the industry as we come together to build the best place for money."