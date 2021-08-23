Grenada Tourism Authority selects Finn Partners as PR AOR

NEW YORK: Grenada Tourism Authority has chosen Finn Partners as its PR AOR in North America.

After a competitive pitch, Finn Partners was awarded the yearlong contract, which will be led by managing partner Virginia Sheridan and the agency's travel and lifestyle New York team.

Finn Partners agreed to work within the tourism authority's low six-figure budget as the destination starts to grow and increase business awareness.

In May, Grenada Tourism Authority hired CEO Petra Roach, who most recently worked at Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., which was a reason why Finn Partners was drawn to the destination.

"We had worked with [Roach] quite a long time ago in Barbados, and she's very innovative," Sheridan said. "We felt that we could make a difference because their awareness is so low."

Finn Partners is charged with launching an integrated PR campaign that draws awareness to the tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and differentiates it from its Caribbean neighbors as tourism picks up again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency is taking a two pronged approach, communicating on the trade side with travel advisors and travel agents and on the consumer side to appeal directly to potential tourists.

Starting in Q4, Sheridan plans to employ a mixture of media relations, special events, promotional activities, partnerships, influencer features and thought leadership to showcase the destination’s distinct personality and diversity of experiences for travelers.

The campaign will highlight what the island has to offer--such as watersports and outdoor recreation--and educate consumers about the island's culture (such as the fact that it's pronounced "gra-nay-da").

The Grenada Tourism Authority could not be reached for comment.

In April, Finn Partners expanded its relationship with Turkish Airlines, becoming the global communications strategy agency for the company.

Finn Partners’ global revenue dipped 9% last year to $108.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.