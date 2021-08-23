Marina Maher Communications names Olga Fleming president of healthcare and corporate

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has appointed Olga Fleming its first president of healthcare and corporate businesses.

Starting in September, Fleming is charged with overseeing healthcare across Marina Maher Communications and its specialty agency RXMosaic, while also leading the agency's corporate practice.

She will also take on the agency's strategy for the future in healthcare and corporate, agency marketing and exploring future acquisitions.

Fleming will report to Rema Vasan, global president of MMC and RXMosaic across healthcare and corporate businesses, and she will report to founder and CEO Marina Maher for future acquisitions.

Creating the role for Fleming was a strategic decision to place more importance on the pivotal practice areas of healthcare and corporate.

"We really thought about how we as an agency continue to build on our sustained growth," Vasan said. "We really thought about how do we not only succeed today, but also how do we sustain that success for the future across our clients, across our talent, across our innovation."

Fleming, who is a PRWeek Hall of Femme inductee, was previously CEO of Goodfuse, a boutique communications agency under BCW's umbrella of companies.

With almost 30 years of experience in the industry, Fleming has also held senior roles at FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, BCW and directed healthcare PR campaigns at Biosector 2.

Fleming said she plans to continue the culture she encouraged at Goodfuse while at Marina Maher Communications, centering the agency's work on humans and the healthcare experience.

"What we're experiencing right now is that culture and individual impact are so important, and MMC will continue to pave the way in that area," Fleming said. "I can't wait to leverage the heritage in this space and implement a new generation of communications campaigns that put purpose and culture as the centerpiece of content and creativity that really moves people."

Marina Maher Communications has also named Courtney Walker MD to lead the agency's RXMosaic healthcare agency and healthcare new business.

In this newly created role Walker, who also joins Marina Maher Communications from Goodfuse, will lead the comprehensive healthcare communications offering at RXMosaic, as well as developing the healthcare business across both agencies. Walker will report to Fleming.

Before working at Goodfuse, Walker worked at WCG Clinical Services and spent six years at Edelman as SVP and director of life sciences in the Northeast.

Earlier this month, Marina Maher Communications promoted Vasan to global president after naming her president in March.

Global revenue for the Omnicom agency fell 21% to $42 million in 2020, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2021.