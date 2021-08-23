Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

BOSTON: Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer.

Burke reports to Jennifer Mathissen, CMO Santander Bank, National Association. Burke also joins the Santander U.S. leadership team, headed by CEO Tim Wennes, according to a statement.

The last person to hold the CCO role at Santander U.S. was Raschelle Burton, who left the company in July to work at Wells Fargo as head of corporate reputation communications, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Burke is responsible for all executive and corporate communications, crisis and issues management, employee communications, brand communications, public relations and social media strategies for the portfolio of Santander U.S. businesses. She will oversee the promotion of Santander’s mission, vision, and brand to both internal and external stakeholder audiences, the statement said.

Most recently, Burke worked at Prudential Financial as head of corporate brand and communications and chief operating officer of communications. In that role, she held enterprise-level responsibility over financial, policy and regulatory, crisis, employee, and executive communications as well as the financial, talent and technology operations for the communications department.

In January, Prudential Financial promoted Alan Sexton to chief communications officer. He replaced Lauren Day, who left Prudential Financial to explore new opportunities

Previously, Burke was an EVP at Edelman and held leadership roles at FTI Consulting and Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Santander Bank has $89.5 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, it has 9,200 employees and more than 2 million customers.