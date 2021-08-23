News

Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

Burke joins Santander from Prudential Financial.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer.
Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer.

BOSTON: Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer. 

Burke reports to Jennifer Mathissen, CMO Santander Bank, National Association. Burke also joins the Santander U.S. leadership team, headed by CEO Tim Wennes, according to a statement.

The last person to hold the CCO role at Santander U.S. was Raschelle Burton, who left the company in July to work at Wells Fargo as head of corporate reputation communications, according to her LinkedIn profile. 

Burke is responsible for all executive and corporate communications, crisis and issues management, employee communications, brand communications, public relations and social media strategies for the portfolio of Santander U.S. businesses. She will oversee the promotion of Santander’s mission, vision, and brand to both internal and external stakeholder audiences, the statement said.

Most recently, Burke worked at Prudential Financial as head of corporate brand and communications and chief operating officer of communications. In that role, she held enterprise-level responsibility over financial, policy and regulatory, crisis, employee, and executive communications as well as the financial, talent and technology operations for the communications department.

In January, Prudential Financial promoted Alan Sexton to chief communications officer. He replaced Lauren Day, who left Prudential Financial to explore new opportunities

Previously, Burke was an EVP at Edelman and held leadership roles at FTI Consulting and Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Santander Bank has $89.5 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, it has 9,200 employees and more than 2 million customers.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Zeno Group and Egami form strategic partnership for DE&I comms

Zeno Group and Egami form strategic partnership for DE&I comms

Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer.

Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

State lawmaker urges investigation of Kivvit’s contracts under Cuomo. (Image via Getty)

State lawmaker urges investigation of Kivvit’s contracts under Cuomo

WPP acquires AI company Satalia

WPP acquires AI company Satalia

Deep Root’s cofounder and CEO Sara Fagen is the president of Tunnl.

Deep Root Analytics launches audience identification platform Tunnl

Advertisers spend $2.6bn on misinformation websites, study finds

Advertisers spend $2.6bn on misinformation websites, study finds

Tech Talk with monday.com head of comms Leah Walters

Tech Talk with monday.com head of comms Leah Walters

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Boohoo: Expands Rise at Seven relationship

Boohoo hires agency for cross-channel UK and US PR brief

Image of Kabul, Afghanistan (picture via Upsplash)

'It’s hard to communicate in soundbites' - comms challenges facing aid groups in Afghanistan