State lawmaker urges investigation of Kivvit’s contracts under Cuomo

NEW YORK: Kivvit’s $88 million worth of contracts with New York State are now coming under scrutiny.

Assemblyman Ron Kim of Queens requested an “audit and release of all information pertaining to contracts between the State of New York and the public relations firm Kivvit,” in a letter released late Thursday to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

This follows information coming to light with New York attorney general Letitia James’ independent investigation and report regarding sexual harassment claims against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo which led to his resignation earlier this month.

Kim noted two managing directors at Kivvit, Josh Vlasto and Rich Bamberger, who were former staff members for Cuomo, continued to assist the governor. The report claims they were part of the governor's "inner circle" of advisors who actively worked to smear Cuomo's accusers.

Vlasto was Cuomo’s chief of staff from 2013 to 2014. Bamberger and Vlasto have subsequently left Kivvit.

Kivvit managing director Tom Meara stated that the two were "acting in their personal capacity" while helping Cuomo, The New York Post reported. But Kim’s letter noted that the possibility of unethical behavior involving contracts of $88 million in taxpayer money was deeply disturbing and that the full and complete truth behind the matter must be uncovered.

According to Kim’s letter, Kivvit stated that any state contract it was awarded was part of a “public competitively bid RFP process.” However, Kim demanded “an explanation of the full RFP process for each contract Kivvit received, including how many other firms applied, and how Kivvit was ultimately chosen for that contract.”

He also requested, if determined appropriate, that the state end the contracts and that Kivvit return the money back to the state.

Kivvit, whose client roster includes brands such as Google, Tesla, Citigroup, Lyft, Princeton University and the U.S. Olympic Committee, could not be reached for comment.