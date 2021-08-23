News

State lawmaker urges investigation of Kivvit’s contracts under Cuomo

Assemblyman Ron Kim asked for an audit of New York State’s contracts with the PR firm.

by Betsy Kim / Added 4 hours ago

State lawmaker urges investigation of Kivvit’s contracts under Cuomo. (Image via Getty)
State lawmaker urges investigation of Kivvit’s contracts under Cuomo. (Image via Getty)

NEW YORK: Kivvit’s $88 million worth of contracts with New York State are now coming under scrutiny. 

Assemblyman Ron Kim of Queens requested an “audit and release of all information pertaining to contracts between the State of New York and the public relations firm Kivvit,” in a letter released late Thursday to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. 

This follows information coming to light with New York attorney general Letitia James’ independent investigation and report regarding sexual harassment claims against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo which led to his resignation earlier this month.

Kim noted two managing directors at Kivvit, Josh Vlasto and Rich Bamberger, who were former staff members for Cuomo, continued to assist the governor. The report claims they were part of the governor's "inner circle" of advisors who actively worked to smear Cuomo's accusers.

Vlasto was Cuomo’s chief of staff from 2013 to 2014. Bamberger and Vlasto have subsequently left Kivvit.

Kivvit managing director Tom Meara stated that the two were "acting in their personal capacity" while helping Cuomo, The New York Post reported. But Kim’s letter noted that the possibility of unethical behavior involving contracts of $88 million in taxpayer money was deeply disturbing and that the full and complete truth behind the matter must be uncovered.

According to Kim’s letter, Kivvit stated that any state contract it was awarded was part of a “public competitively bid RFP process.” However, Kim demanded “an explanation of the full RFP process for each contract Kivvit received, including how many other firms applied, and how Kivvit was ultimately chosen for that contract.” 

He also requested, if determined appropriate, that the state end the contracts and that Kivvit return the money back to the state.

Kivvit, whose client roster includes brands such as Google, Tesla, Citigroup, Lyft, Princeton University and the U.S. Olympic Committee, could not be reached for comment. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Zeno Group and Egami form strategic partnership for DE&I comms

Zeno Group and Egami form strategic partnership for DE&I comms

Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer.

Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

State lawmaker urges investigation of Kivvit’s contracts under Cuomo. (Image via Getty)

State lawmaker urges investigation of Kivvit’s contracts under Cuomo

WPP acquires AI company Satalia

WPP acquires AI company Satalia

Deep Root’s cofounder and CEO Sara Fagen is the president of Tunnl.

Deep Root Analytics launches audience identification platform Tunnl

Advertisers spend $2.6bn on misinformation websites, study finds

Advertisers spend $2.6bn on misinformation websites, study finds

Tech Talk with monday.com head of comms Leah Walters

Tech Talk with monday.com head of comms Leah Walters

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Boohoo: Expands Rise at Seven relationship

Boohoo hires agency for cross-channel UK and US PR brief

Image of Kabul, Afghanistan (picture via Upsplash)

'It’s hard to communicate in soundbites' - comms challenges facing aid groups in Afghanistan