Deep Root Analytics launches audience identification platform Tunnl

ARLINGTON, VA: Deep Root Analytics, which provides audience analytics for political campaigns and issues, has launched a separate company called Tunnl.

Instead of providing voter data for partisan politics, Tunnl’s clients are corporate brands and trade associations, involved in purpose-driven marketing and in advocating issues.

Deep Root’s cofounder and CEO Sara Fagen is the president of Tunnl. The company identifies audiences who would be interested in clients’ messages and selects media to reach those audiences.

Tunnl gathers audience data using a quarterly survey of 5,000 consumers, and national consumer and voter files. Brands and trade associations use this information to engage interested audiences and counter opposition regarding social causes and brand reputation.

“Companies will care about people who are focused on climate change and if that is an issue that they consider when making brand purchase decisions,” said Fagen. She also pointed to ESG and DE&I as major issues driving today’s corporate marketing.

“The current set of tools in the market doesn't particularly serve [companies] well as they're trying to think through how to best reach people who care about those things or who need to know about them,” she added.

Fagen described how with the COVID-19 vaccines, some people are very pro vaccine, others are not planning to get vaccinated and many are still undecided. Individuals and companies will use this audience information to promote the importance of vaccine adoption, she explained.

The company is not a consultancy. It frequently works with PR agencies and in-house marketing and communications, providing tools to help them serve their clients.

Currently, Tunnl has over $3 million in annual subscription revenue. Fagen projects corporations will need more purpose-driven marketing to compete.

She added that “150 of the S&P 500 companies have already put out a release touting their ESG-related activities, which points to the need and the desire, and the growth in this space.”

Fagen, who founded BlueFront Strategies and marketing data software company Resonate,was formerly a partner at DDC Public Affairs, a PRWeek Global Awards 2018 winner in the issues and crisis category. She also was deputy assistant to former President George W. Bush and director of public affairs at the White House, and a senior strategist for the Bush-Cheney campaign.