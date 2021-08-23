Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

It's not quite the Super Bowl, but we've come to look forward to Shopee's annual campaign talking up its big 9.9 Super Shopping Day. (See "Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous").

"It's an absolute gem: Campy, ridiculous, cheesy, annoying, lighthearted, funny and probably effective," we wrote a year ago.

And we would say much the same about the just-released ad above, featuring absolute legend Jackie Chan.

The star is long past his death-defying days, but he's still got good moves for a 67-year-old. And it's a delight to see him do the embarrassingly campy dance moves of the sort that made Ronaldo look so ridiculous. Good on Shopee for not changing its formula too much to suit each star. We love the silliness, the shamelessness, the bright colours, the barrage of onscreen text, the brain-melting Auto-Tuned jingle—all of it. Never change, Shopee.

In addition to the ad, Chan will be earning his paycheck through a whole bunch of Shopee-related stuff, including a live interview on September 9, and lending his visage to giveaways, contests and virtual appearances in the Shopee Shake, Shopee Slice, and Shopee Steps in-app games.

A version of this article first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.