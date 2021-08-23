Movers & Shakers: The Wired Agency, BBC, Red Havas, and more

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand appointed Will Hamilton as director of commercial and business operations. He will be responsible for leading production setup as well as devising and delivering the business and commercial plan for BBC Studios ANZ production arm as the company expands. He reports into Kylie Washington, general manager and creative director for BBC Studios Production ANZ. He joins from Eureka Productions where he was director of production and operations, working with Australian FTA networks and major international streaming platforms.

Red Havas has been appointed as PR and social media partner by education tech company Janison. The win follows the recent appointment of Haylie Marchant as executive director, Red Havas Brisbane.

Following a pitch, The Wired Agency won the creative, digital and social remit for tablet maker Wacom in ANZ. The brand, a favourite of designers, intends to broaden its market to the masses and expand its presence in ANZ.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Iris Liu (pictured above) as SVP to lead H+K China's corporate and performance communications practice. Based in Beijing, Liu will also serve as general manager of H+K's office in Beijing. With 13 years of industry experience, Liu was most recently assistant CEO and VP at Shunya International, a leading Chinese PR agency. Throughout her career she has served brands including Changan Ford, Baidu, Shell, Analog Devices, SanDisk and Blizzard. She will report to Jun Xu, CEO of H+K China.

FleishmanHillard appointed global analytics head Michael Rinaman to a new additional role of managing director, APAC, for TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the agency's research and analytics practice. Rinaman will move from New York to Hong Kong for the position and will be responsible for shaping strategy and overseeing TGI's expansion in the region. He will continue to provide senior counsel to clients that are investing in research-based communications programming deeply rooted in end-to-end analytics. He will report to Lynne Anne Davis, APAC president and senior partner for FleishmanHillard and Omnicom PR Group.

Carlsberg Malaysia has appointed Lion & Lion to lead 1664 Blanc's social media accounts within the Malaysian market. The partnership, which officially kicked off on August 1, will see the agency developing a comprehensive content strategy plan for the brand involving creative social experiences that relate to the brand's global tagline of 'good taste with a twist'.

Flare Communications Group appointed Pheona Cheng as director and Bastian Wong as CEO and managing director. Wong is the agency's founder. Cheng has been with the agency for two years as associate director of client services and strategy. Prior to that, she was with Moët Hennessy Diageo Hong Kong as brand manager of Moët & Chandon and Belvedere. She will manage the group's key businesses and service development while also overseeing HR and talent growth. Wong will continue to mentor talents and rising stars, the agency said.