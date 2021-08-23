Boohoo hires agency for cross-channel UK and US PR brief

The brief also includes search and social. Sheffield-based Rise at Seven, which has a US office in Chicago, was already working with sister brands PrettyLittleThink and Nasty Gal.

Parent company Boohoo's brands include Burton, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, Oasis, Karen Millen, Coast and Wallis. Rise at Seven said the Boohoo group has seen a 41 per cent increase in revenue over the past year and it expects growth of 25 per cent in the next year.

Boohoo head of digital Jessica Routledge said: “We are excited to be working with Rise at Seven to help further scale our digital PR activity, with a focus on creating successful cross-channel campaigns. We’ve already got some great plans in place and we feel the partnership with Rise at Seven will help us take these to the next level.”

John McKinney, head of digital of BoohooMAN, stated: “This collaboration with Rise will help BoohooMAN continue to disrupt the menswear fashion industry – Rise at Seven’s combination of creativity and campaign execution form a key part of our global strategy, we’re looking forward to getting started and bringing the ideas to life.”

Rise at Seven CEO Carrie Rose said: “I am truly proud to announce that we have been appointed by both BoohooMAN and Boohoo for the UK and US markets. This means we have further expanded into the boohoo group joining existing clients Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal to grow their digital presence and support their extensive growth plans. We will be running cross-channel campaigns that tie in search, social and digital PR, and I have no doubt that the Rise at Seven team will excel on this account.”

Rise at Seven recently opened its fourth office in Manchester and has a workforce of almost 100 people. The agency, which was founded by Rose and Stephen Kenwright in June 2019, has recently added clients including Monzo, Tough Mudder, Confused.com and Klarna.