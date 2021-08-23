Ex-Huawei UK comms chief moves agency-side at Sandpiper

Ed Brewster left Huawei in January, after more than nine years at the Chinese tech multinational, and relocated to New Zealand.

In his new role as director of international media, Brewster will lead Sandpiper’s international media practice, which focuses on global media, messaging, profiling and media training, as well as issues and crisis management. He will also provide senior counsel to financial and technology clients across the region and help lead the growth of Sandpiper’s client base across New Zealand and Australia.

Sandpiper – which has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney – was formed in 2019 following a management buyout of MHP Communications' business in the region. It is listed among PRWeek's APAC Agencies to Watch in 2021.

Sandpiper chief executive Emma Smith said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ed to our growing regional team. In an increasingly global business environment and with more Asia-Pacific companies targeting international growth, we see more companies seeking support with multi-market communications and media strategies. With Ed’s experience leading international communications and media relations for some of the world’s largest companies, he brings unique, first-hand experience in narrative development and issues and crisis management across multiple, diverse markets and geographies, and will be a great partner to our clients.”

Brewster said: “Sandpiper has a highly professional team, with a broad range of deep discipline expertise and a real desire to help organisations navigate the reputation challenges of tomorrow. Most importantly the company fosters an environment and working culture focused on partnering to deliver for its clients. I look forward to leading this new practice focused on helping our clients develop stronger, long-lasting relationships with the international media.”

At Huawei, Brewster led corporate affairs, public policy and media for the company’s UK business as well as managing international media relations.

He joined Huawei in 2011 from Prudential, where he was group head of media relations. He was previously head of corporate comms at Three and an account director at Brunswick.

Following Brewster's departure from Huawei the firm divided responsibility for UK corporate comms between two senior figures.