Tech Talk with monday.com head of comms Leah Walters

What is monday.com? And how can PR professionals use it?

Roy Mann and Eran Zinman founded monday.com in Tel Aviv, in 2012. It’s a work operating system that teams use to manage work. Any kind of work that any team wants to do can happen in a centralized single place on the platform. It breaks down the communication silos between different departments that are using separate technologies. The different software can be integrated and connected into the monday.com work operating system.

We have seven offices around the world and over 800 employees, and hundreds of thousands of organizations base all of their work on the platform.

In June, monday.com went public. Shares were priced on the Nasdaq at $155, rising to $174, with a market cap of about $7.6 billion.

Our PR department managed the successful IPO campaign all within monday.com.

How did the PR department use monday.com for the IPO?

The team simultaneously onboarded multiple global agencies, developed unique media strategies for each market, wrote and sent pitches, automatically managed media relationships and tracked and analyzed coverage.

We worked with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. We worked with financial media consultants. We worked extremely closely with NASDAQ on planning our listing day event.

We looked at the IPO media process, when and how we needed to be communicating, what kind of messages we needed and built those processes within monday.com. It’s a low code/no code platform. That means people in communications, media and PR, who don't necessarily have the skills of a developer, can build the work process and database to meet their needs.

In our case, it was a CRM. Going to Nasdaq, we had 17 media interviews over three and a half hours. We had a live schedule that any team member could see, interact with and access briefing notes and images. It helped us thrive with our IPO comms.

How does monday.com fit in with PR firms and in-house professionals, not doing an IPO but on a regular workday?

It’s a huge resource for PR firms and in-house comms teams. My role is managing our entire communications practice and a major part of that is PR. There are many examples of what we do using the platform. We manage global agencies around the world, all within the platform. We have dashboards on the platform that track our stories.

We have a CRM of all journalists we've ever worked with that tracks correspondence, whom we’ve spoken to, and when. All of the data is collected there. Our entire company can refer to a board that we built on Monday.com that has all earned media, organized by publication and title. You can tag. You can look at the journalists, look at when articles were published. We have a super data-oriented way of seeing our media footprint that is accessible to anybody who needs the media assets of the company.

Who are some of your key clients?

Some clients who use monday.com in their communications practices include Oscar Health, Peloton, the NHL, Zippo and Canva.