Salesforce, Proof launch BusinessGPS for RevOps

It’s the latest tool from the companies’ partnership.

by Natasha Bach / Added 5 hours ago

Salesforce and Proof Analytics have launched another tool as part of their partnership

Proof BusinessGPS for RevOps is the latest in the range of Proof BusinessGPS tools. A revenue optimization analytics platform, it allows users to predict and modify analytical models to gain deeper insights into cause-and-effect relationships between campaigns and revenue outcomes.

“The ability to understand and optimize revenue operations is all about mobilizing the right data and feeding it into Proof, enabling very fast updates that show you reality versus what was predicted, all in real time,” explained Proof c-founder and chief product officer Kyle Brantley.

In 2020, companies increasingly centralized their sales and marketing operations into a singular revenue operations or revops function. With this integration, companies have an increased need for reliable analytics. 

Proof BusinessGBP for RevOps, along with the other platforms Proof has developed in partnership with Salesforce, gives customers access to omnichannel analytics. This means that teams across different functions, from revops, to sales, marketing or finance, can work together with ease, using fast, scalable analytics to drive decision-making.

Proof’s tools are integrated with Datorama and Tableau and will soon be integrated with Slack. This will allow customers to download and collaborate on data with ease.

Proof is delivered on AWS and Salesforce Lighting and is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

