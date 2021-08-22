News

UK-based Alva teams up with US policy, public affairs shops

The partnerships, bolstered by investment in Alva from Falfurrias Capital Partners, follows investments the firm made in both Ballast Research and HPS

by Natasha Bach

UK-based Alva teams up with US policy, public affairs shops

U.K.-based stakeholder intelligence platform Alva has partnered with U.S. policymaker research firm Ballast Research and U.S. public affairs consultancy Hamilton Place Strategies (HPS).

The partnerships, bolstered by investment in Alva from Falfurrias Capital Partners, follows investments the firm made in both Ballast Research and HPS. While the three companies will remain independent, the partnership will give clients access to an integrated business intelligence platform.

Services available will include public affairs, media relations, crisis and issues management, research and analysis, political and regulatory risk analysis, global thought leadership, digital strategy, corporate reputation, creative content and media monitoring and analysis, the companies said in a statement. 

The partnership will draw on the diverse expertise of the three companies, combining data, research, monitoring and consulting services. Clients will particularly have access to reputational insights, derived from data collected from a range of sources across issues, countries and languages.

Alva uses natural language processing technology to provide clients with stakeholder intelligence across industries. Ballast Research draws on quantitative and qualitative research to give its clients access to insights from senior policymakers, while Hamilton Place Strategies specializes in advising on issues in highly regulated industries.

