HypeAuditor: Simone Biles gained followers while out of Olympics

Much of the initial response to Biles’ withdrawal was positive, the company found.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

American gymnast Simone Biles made a triumphant return to the Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze medal in the women's beam final, but she made more headlines for pulling out of the women's gymnastics team final.

While the move may have drawn criticism, AI analytics platform HypeAuditor found that the primary impact on social media was positive.

According to HypeAuditor, between July 26 and August 2, Biles gained more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, totaling 6.6 million followers at that time. That number jumped by 443,000 in the first two days alone.

In that same period, Biles was mentioned 2,375 times by 2,165 influencers. These posts reached a combined audience of 85.5 million people. This included a supportive post by singer Justin Bieber, which received the greatest engagement, with more than 3.6 million likes and over 24,000 comments.

HypeAuditor provides in-depth analytics on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube content. It aims to make the influencer industry more transparent, while helping agencies and brands maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns. HypeAuditor works with global brands, such as L'Oreal, Unilever, Universal Music and LVMH.

