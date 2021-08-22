News

Trestle launch helps Eyeo clients find hard-to-reach users

The company says it could unlock more than 200 million people browsing the web.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

Ad-filtering technology company Eyeo has launched a service to help advertisers connect with hard-to-reach users.

Called Trestle, it will unlock more than 225 million users who had been unreachable due to ad blockers.

The company said in a statement that internet users largely fall into three categories: the first are those who don't use ad blockers, but have mostly become immune from noticing ads while browsing. The second are those who have strict ad blockers in place and find all forms of advertising invasive.

Trestle targets the third: "acceptable ads users." Comprising more than 200 million people across the U.S., these individuals are "ad aware," meaning that while they would not like to be inundated with ads, they recognize their purpose, and therefore use ad-filtering systems.

While this has made it difficult for advertisers to reach them, Eyeo's Trestle will work with the Acceptable Ads Standard. This means that brands and advertisers will have to adhere to this criteria, showing only non-intrusive ads that are deemed acceptable by the independent Acceptable Ads Committee.

The Acceptable Ads Committee considers issues from ad size to placement and holds requirements for small and large ads.

Eyeo builds and distributes ad-filtering solutions, including some of the biggest ad blockers, such as Adblock Plus, Adblock and Adblock Browser.

