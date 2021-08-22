News

Leadership change coming at Publicis Groupe's $4bn data company Epsilon

Epsilon CEO Bryan Kennedy to retire, with former Conversant CEO John Giuliani will replace him as executive chairman.

by Alison Weissbrot, Campaign / Added 6 hours ago

Leadership change coming at Publicis Groupe's $4bn data company Epsilon

Epsilon CEO and 25 year veteran Bryan Kennedy will retire at the end of the year, the company said on August 17. 

John Giuliani, formerly CEO of Epsilon-owned ad tech platform Conversant, will rejoin the company as executive chairman, taking over Kennedy’s responsibilities as he transitions to an executive strategic advisor role. 

Ric Elert, Epsilon’s COO and president, will work closely with Giuliani in an expanded remit leading operations and driving international growth. Both Giuliani and Elert will report to Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun.

“I am excited to be re-joining Epsilon and honored to work with so many truly talented and outstanding people,” Giuliani said in a statement. “Epsilon has a set of assets that are superior in the industry and I see tremendous opportunity to continue to transform the way brands reach and engage consumers in a digital-first world.” 

Kennedy joined Epsilon in 1996 as chief technology officer. He became COO in 2001 and took on the CEO role in 2009. 

During his time as CEO, Epsilon sold to Publicis Groupe for a whopping $4.4 billion as the ad industry adapts to a world with more privacy restrictions. In addition to managing first-party and CRM databases for advertisers such as Walgreens, Epsilon owns ad tech platform Conversant, an agency business and an affiliate marketing network. 

“After 25 years at Epsilon, I’m incredibly grateful to retire with confidence that Epsilon, our employees, and our clients are in the best position for continued growth as part of Publicis,” Kennedy said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside our teams around the world to establish  Epsilon as an industry-leader in identity, customer database and engagement, loyalty, and email. I look forward  to working with Arthur, John and Ric through the remainder of the year to ensure Epsilon is set up for success today and in the future.” 

Since being acquired by Publicis Groupe, Epsilon has been at the heart of its data story, winning over large clients such as Disney in Power of One integrated pitches. 

“I would like to sincerely thank Bryan for his outstanding leadership of Epsilon and for his partnership with the Publicis management team over the last two  years,” Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, said in a statement. “With Ric, he has been a key driving force behind the successful integration of Epsilon into Publicis,” he said, adding that the company grew 31.1% in Q2.  

Giuliani joined Epsilon when he sold Conversant to the company, then called Alliance Data, in 2014. Prior to that he built digital media company Dotomi, which sold to Conversant in 2011, and was president of North America for Catalina Marketing Services. 

Sadoun said: “I’d like to welcome John back to Epsilon. He and Ric have already proven that they know what it takes to build a successful business together, to drive sustainable growth in a digital world. With their teams and the support of Publicis Groupe as a whole,  I know that they will take Epsilon to new heights.” 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Ogilvy PR has appointed Nasreen Qureshi and Natasha Flint as co-heads of social and content.

Ogilvy PR hires Nasreen Qureshi and Natasha Flint as co-heads of social and content

Petco has named David Hallisey to the newly created role of CCO. (Image via Getty)

Petco picks David Hallisey as CCO; Katie Nauman promoted to CMO

Starbucks brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday.

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns amid heatwave: Are you running to get it?

McDonald’s has promoted Morgan Flatley to global chief marketing officer. (Image via Getty)

McDonald’s names Morgan Flatley as global CMO

‘A good solid data point’: Reaction to the FDA’s COVID-19 vaccine approval

‘A good solid data point’: Reaction to the FDA’s COVID-19 vaccine approval

9/11 Memorial & Museum wants the next generation to ‘Never Forget’ on 20th anniversary

9/11 Memorial & Museum wants the next generation to ‘Never Forget’ on 20th anniversary

Uncensored: Womanizer vows to #UnmutePleasure on Instagram

Uncensored: Womanizer vows to #UnmutePleasure on Instagram

Trestle launch helps Eyeo clients find hard-to-reach users

Trestle launch helps Eyeo clients find hard-to-reach users

Leadership change coming at Publicis Groupe's $4bn data company Epsilon

Leadership change coming at Publicis Groupe's $4bn data company Epsilon

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning