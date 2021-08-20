Rudin Management ups Nicholas Martin to SVP of business strategy and external affairs

NEW YORK: Rudin Management Company has upped Nicholas Martin to SVP of business strategy and external affairs, effective June 29.

Martin, whose promotion has signified an expansion of duties, reports to CEO Bill Rudin. In the newly created role, his responsibilities have extended to marketing, strategic planning and business development.

Previously, Martin was VP of external and government affairs. Martin continues to manage external affairs for one of the city’s largest privately held real estate firms. This means handling press, comms, and government and community affairs.

The firm’s portfolio comprises 33 New York City buildings, totaling approximately 15 million square feet of commercial and residential buildings.

Martin stated that in addition to communicating about the quality of the firm’s properties, the Rudin brand aims to convey its historic commitment to communities and to the quality of life of New York City residents. He pointed out how public issues highly intertwine with real estate.

Before joining Rudin Management in January 2018, Martin began his career as the deputy Brooklyn director for Michael Bloomberg’s New York City mayoral campaign in 2009. Subsequently, he worked for U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) for more than six years, serving as director of intergovernmental affairs, then director of policy and economic development.

Rudin sits on advisory boards for reopening New York City and the state. Thus, as one priority, Martin has focused on shaping the narrative of the city getting past COVID-19.

“We have been working with external stakeholders on the larger economic recovery of New York City and New York State, making sure that the incredible resiliency and strength of the city, along with the Rudin portfolio, is communicated publicly,” said Martin.

Pushing back against the often repeated description of residents fleeing to the suburbs at the height of the pandemic, he has continued to stress how since 2010, New York City has grown by more than 600,000 people.

Citing a Douglas Elliman report, Martin noted that in Manhattan renters signed 7,656 new leases in July, up 55% year-over-year, and more than in any other July since 2008. He added that last month, with commercial real estate, tenants signed for approximately 2.5 million square feet in leases.

Martin said Rudin Management’s portfolio also reflected an increased demand this year. As a few examples, in Midtown, Blackstone signed an 80,000 square-foot lease expansion, increasing its footprint to approximately 720,000 square feet at 345 Park Avenue. In Tribeca, co-working space operator Industrious signed a 52,000 square-foot lease at 32 Avenue of the Americas.

In the Financial District, at 80 Pine Street, law firm Freehill Hogan & Mahar renewed its 17,000 square-foot lease, while cheese and dairy giant Lactalis American Group signed onto 15,000 square feet.

With new mayoral and gubernatorial administrations, Martin said the real estate firm will focus “on partnering with and providing support to government, in this key moment in our city and state system.”