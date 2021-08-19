Del Boy's local, George Harrison gnomes, Paralympics gear up - Campaigns roundup

#WeThe15: Omnicom agencies launch Tokyo Paralympics campaign

Adam & Eve/DDB’s new film '#WeThe15' signals a starting pistol for a decade-long global campaign fighting for the true inclusivity of the world’s population of disabled people. PR has been handled by Omnicom sister agencies FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Portland. Read more here.

Facebook and the IPC

Staying with the Games, and Facebook has worked with the International Paralympic Committee to launch a film series that explores how sport has created a positive change for four disabled communities around the world. The video series is from Facebook, in collaboration with the IPC, and in support of the #WeThe15 campaign. One episode (below) features The Derby Wheelblazers, a competitive wheelchair basketball team from the UK. The films were produced by Hope&Glory and TCO London.

UKTV, Nag's Head reborn

TV channel Gold is to recreate the Nag's Head pub from the classic British sitcom Only Fools and Horses this September to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Fans can visit the pub, in London's Farringdon. There will be a pub quiz and drinks at 1980s prices (83p for a pint), along with bar snacks including pork scratchings, scampi fries and cheeselets. The campaign is by Taylor Herring in partnership with UKTV's in-house team. The pub will kick off Gold’s celebrations ahead of the channel showing the first episode at 8.30pm on Wednesday 8 September – the exact same date and time it aired in 1981.

Google and Black Pound Day

Black Pound Day has joined with Google and celebrity influencers including Munroe Bergdorf, David Whitely, and Tom Malone Jr, as part of their ongoing partnership to support black-owned businesses. Starting today (Friday), and in the lead up to the next Black Pound Day (Saturday 4 September), which takes place the first Saturday of every month, consumers will be encouraged to #SpendBlack and black-owned businesses will also be encouraged to sign up for free one-to-one mentoring and live training opportunities from Google to build their brands online. Google has also launched an online hub highlighting a selection of black-owned businesses registered to the Black Pound Day marketplace.

Universal Music Group, bringing back All Things Must Pass

An immersive piece of art has been created to mark the 50th anniversary of the George Harrison album All Things Must Pass. The giant gnomes next to Harrison on the cover art have been recreated by floral artist Ruth Davis. Harrison's wife Olivia opened the event and was photographed in the centre, like the former Beatle in the original. The art is located at Abbey Road and Duke of York Square, King's Road, Chelsea. Inspired by Harrison's interest in Buddhism, activities at the installation included a yoga session for influencers and the public. The project was delivered by Universal Music Group, W Communications and Big Mouth Publicity.

Humankind cave paintings

For the launch of Humankind, the historical strategy computer game developed by Amplitude Studios, Sega has commissioned five new cave paintings to reimagine 12 of the most significant moments from modern history chosen by the British public. The coronavirus, Brexit and the Black Lives Matter movement are among the moments depicted in paintings at the Hellfire Caves in West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. Professor Paul Pettitt, the archaeologist who co-discovered the UK’s only examples of Palaeolithic cave art at Creswell Crags in 2003, worked alongside illustrator Emmy Smith to make the paintings as authentic and historically accurate as possible.

Pot Noodle, 'Piri-Piri Chicken'

Unilever is promoting its new Pot Noodle Piri-Piri Chicken line with a social media campaign by Adam & Eve/DDB. An online film stars a lookalike of the singer Ed Sheeran calling for other celebrity lookalikes to send in their photos for the chance to win a lifetime supply of Pot Noodle. The campaign launched on Twitter this week.

Barclays, '20 Years'

Barclays has launched a fully integrated national campaign to celebrate 20 years of its headline sponsorship of the Premier League. The campaign highlights its title sponsorship of Barclays FA Women’s Super League as well as the bank's ongoing involvement in grassroots initiatives. Iris is behind the campaign.

Gatorade, 'Messi mindset'

Sports drink Gatorade has unveiled an international campaign featuring a tribute film to footballer Lionel Messi and his time at FC Barcelona. The film sees Messi leaving training and reflecting on the mindset that guided him through his greatest moments with the club, giving an insight into his "never settle" mentality. The campaign is by TBWA\Neboko.

Samsung, 'I'm open to that'

Samsung has launched an online film created by Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam. Directed by the duo Alaska and produced by Molly Pope at Iconoclast, the two-minute film promotes Samsung's new brand philosophy, "Life Opens Up With Galaxy".

Deliveroo, 'Garlic vs lemon'

Deliveroo has released the finale to its content series launched in January. Created by Pablo and released in the UK across TV and digital, and airing globally, "Garlic vs lemon" is a 60-second film directed by Freddie Powell.

Scotland's Railway, 'Onwards'

Scotland's Railway is urging Scottish commuters to start using trains again following the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Created by The Leith Agency, a 60-second TV ad promotes the versatility and vitality of the country's railway network.

Tesco, 'Sue's 'Dive In' Crispy Pork Noodles'

Tesco has launched the latest ad for its Food Love Stories platform, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty. The film, showcasing the supermarket's quality food offering, is aimed at the over-55s who appreciate the role that sharing good food plays in strengthening longstanding friendships.

Bensons for Beds, 'Wake up in a good place'

Bensons for Beds has launched a TV campaign created by VCCP. The 30-second spot showcases what Bensons calls its "deep expertise in sleep and its role in refreshing the mind".

Dairylea, 'Set them free with Dairylea'

Dairylea has launched a multichannel campaign created by VCCP. The work for the cheese snack brand features a 40-second film directed by duo Thirtytwo through production company Pulse. The sentiment of the spot is the wonder of letting kids be kids.

Hendrick’s Gin at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Hendrick’s Gin is hosting events at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, namely: Hendrick’s Air, an airline-themed theatrical performance where the audience can travel on the 'Cucumber Blimp' to Girvan, the home of the brand; and Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade Garden at the five-star Glasshouse Hotel.