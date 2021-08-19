News

Gabb Wireless names Golin PR AOR

Gabb is a cellular network designed for children.

by Aleda Stam / Added 38 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO: Gabb Wireless, marketed as the "safe cell phone for kids," has hired Golin as its PR AOR.  

The agency plans to help Gabb with its mission of changing the way parents introduce technology to their kids through age-appropriate products by driving visibility for the brand and communicating the value of Gabb’s safe technology, Golin explained in a LinkedIn post.

Founded in 2018, Gabb Wireless is a cellular network designed for children to protect them from harmful content and destructive habits while enabling healthy growth and development.

Gabb previously worked with SnappConner PR. The relationship ended in June, a representative from the incumbent agency told PRWeek.

The client win comes as Golin expands its tech practice. In July, the agency named Saeed Zaman SVP of digital.

That same month, Golin was chosen as LinkedIn's global social media agency partner and Clubhouse's global agency partner

Golin posted revenue of $248.5 million in 2020, up 11% from the year before, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

