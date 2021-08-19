Facebook’s VR remote work app: Is it a gimmick or gamechanger?

Do you need something more than just a video call to feel more connected to your colleagues while working remotely?

Facebook might have a solution. The company has launched Horizon Workrooms, a VR app for users of its Oculus Quest 2 headset that lets you feel like you’re sitting in a conference room with your coworkers. Users can design their avatars' looks, use hand gestures, interact with co-workers, brainstorm and give presentations.

Twitter users don’t seem sold on the idea yet. What’s your take on the new technology?