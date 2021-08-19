Facebook’s VR remote work app: Is it a gimmick or gamechanger?

Do you need something more than just a video call to feel more connected to your colleagues while working remotely?
Facebook might have a solution. The company has launched Horizon Workrooms, a VR app for users of its Oculus Quest 2 headset that lets you feel like you’re sitting in a conference room with your coworkers. Users can design their avatars' looks, use hand gestures, interact with co-workers, brainstorm and give presentations.
Twitter users don’t seem sold on the idea yet. What’s your take on the new technology?
How would you feel if your company made you use Facebook’s new VR for work app Horizon Workrooms?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) August 19, 2021