'I struggle to see the fun in dying responsibly’ - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Pumpkin Spice Latte retires from its fragrance duties

It’s official, the pumpkin spice fragrance trend is coming to a close. This week, personal care brand Native announced the ‘tragic’ retirement of the pumpkin spice product line. To commemorate (or celebrate?) the spicy scent’s short-lived career, the brand is hosting a two-week comedy roast across social media. A brilliant and not to mention fun campaign; I couldn’t help kicking this week’s Hits & Misses off by sharing the good (or bad) news.

It’s time to roast Pumpkin Spice Latte. We’re retiring our Pumpkin Spice Latte scent with a comedy roast. ☕ #PumpkinSpiceLatteGetsRoasted



Text ROASTED to 29071 to get the daily burns texted right to you. �� You’ll also be the first to know when the new collection drops. pic.twitter.com/zXq0hcp6dU — Native (@native_cos) August 16, 2021

‘Hollywood’ copy-cat turns heads in Wales

Ryan Reynolds, is that you? This week in north Wales, a Hollywood copycat sign appeared in celebration of the region’s Wrexham football club, which is owned by the famous American actor. I’d like to give credit to whoever has thought of this simple yet surprisingly intriguing stunt. That’s the power of a smart creative, I guess!

You asked for travel, here’s £30 off

Lastminute.com is the latest brand to jump on the bandwagon by offering a limited incentive to customers when they book their vaccination through the NHS. With so many people demanding more flexibility to travel abroad this summer, I’ll be curious to see how many people take Lastminute.com up on their offer. Seems like an easy win to me!

A purr-fect campaign

Whiskas has launched a new television advert that appeals to both cat lovers and feline friends.

With a soundtrack composed by national animal symphony cellist David Teile and directed by Bafta-winning animator Nina Gantz, the ad beautifully articulates the mindset of a purring cat through innovative digital technology. The reason I’ve chosen to include this campaign is due to the clever combination of creativity and digital work.

MISS

DeadHappy encourages customers to make their 'Deathwish'

UK life insurance provider DeadHappy has launched a campaign that gets straight to the point.

'Please Die Responsibly' asks consumers to think about their death wish, attempting to remove the ‘boring’ stigma from life insurance. While I’m sure the campaign will shock and surprise, I’m struggling to see the fun in dying ‘responsibly’. I guess the name in itself is driving enough cut-through!