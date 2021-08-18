News

OkCupid’s Michael Kaye joins LinkedIn as corporate comms manager

“I am transitioning from finding people’s romantic match to their professional match,” Kaye said.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

OkCupid’s Michael Kaye joins LinkedIn as corporate comms manager

NEW YORK: OkCupid global comms head Michael Kaye is joining LinkedIn as a corporate communications manager.

Kaye is set to start in the role on August 30, reporting to director of corporate comms Suzi Owens. He will oversee the development of strategic plans and proactive PR programs and initiatives to support broader narratives about LinkedIn’s features and products. Kaye will also be responsible for proactively identifying opportunities for product initiatives that reach job seekers, learners and everyday professionals. 

“So thinking about cover stories, interview preparation tools and new job titles,” Kaye explained.

He added that the job will be similar to his position at OkCupid. 

“I am transitioning from finding people’s romantic match to their professional match,” Kaye said. 

Kaye has worked at OkCupid since 2019. He holds the role of senior global PR manager, overseeing PR programming for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He reports to global CMO Melissa Hobley. 

His last day at OkCupid is set for August 27. The company is actively looking for his replacement. In the interim, Sonia Oblitey, global director of marketing, will handle his responsibilities.   

During his time at OkCupid, Kaye launched PR for the brand in Australia, Germany, Israel, Turkey and the United Kingdom, managing those countries all while increasing and strengthening brand awareness in the U.S.

“The results speak for themselves,” he said. “In 2020, we secured more press for OkCupid than any other year in the brand's 17-year history.”

Kaye added that he is an “OkCupid brand ambassador for life.” 

Before joining OkCupid, Kaye was a senior account executive at Edelman and RF|Binder; an account executive at Ruder Finn; and an assistant account executive at Weber Shandwick.

In July, LinkedIn brought on Golin as its global social media agency partner.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

OkCupid’s Michael Kaye joins LinkedIn as corporate comms manager

OkCupid’s Michael Kaye joins LinkedIn as corporate comms manager

Axon names Colette Balaam to lead New York office

Axon names Colette Balaam to lead New York office

Walker Sands CEO Mike Santoro.

Walker Sands acquires March Communications

Josh Vlasto and Richard Bamberger were part of the governor's "inner circle" of advisors, a report claims. (Image via Getty)

Ex-Cuomo staffers exit Kivvit managing director roles

News Direct joins provider directory

News Direct joins provider directory

Coffee Break with Iovate Health Sciences’ Jake Duhaime

Coffee Break with Iovate Health Sciences’ Jake Duhaime

Essence to offer brands a 'Data Health Check'

Essence to offer brands a 'Data Health Check'

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

2021 Purpose Awards Shortlist revealed

2021 Purpose Awards Shortlist revealed