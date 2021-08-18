OkCupid’s Michael Kaye joins LinkedIn as corporate comms manager

NEW YORK: OkCupid global comms head Michael Kaye is joining LinkedIn as a corporate communications manager.

Kaye is set to start in the role on August 30, reporting to director of corporate comms Suzi Owens. He will oversee the development of strategic plans and proactive PR programs and initiatives to support broader narratives about LinkedIn’s features and products. Kaye will also be responsible for proactively identifying opportunities for product initiatives that reach job seekers, learners and everyday professionals.

“So thinking about cover stories, interview preparation tools and new job titles,” Kaye explained.

He added that the job will be similar to his position at OkCupid.

“I am transitioning from finding people’s romantic match to their professional match,” Kaye said.

Kaye has worked at OkCupid since 2019. He holds the role of senior global PR manager, overseeing PR programming for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He reports to global CMO Melissa Hobley.

His last day at OkCupid is set for August 27. The company is actively looking for his replacement. In the interim, Sonia Oblitey, global director of marketing, will handle his responsibilities.

During his time at OkCupid, Kaye launched PR for the brand in Australia, Germany, Israel, Turkey and the United Kingdom, managing those countries all while increasing and strengthening brand awareness in the U.S.

“The results speak for themselves,” he said. “In 2020, we secured more press for OkCupid than any other year in the brand's 17-year history.”

Kaye added that he is an “OkCupid brand ambassador for life.”

Before joining OkCupid, Kaye was a senior account executive at Edelman and RF|Binder; an account executive at Ruder Finn; and an assistant account executive at Weber Shandwick.

In July, LinkedIn brought on Golin as its global social media agency partner.