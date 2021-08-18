Axon names Colette Balaam to lead New York office

NEW YORK: Axon Communications has named Colette Balaam as U.S. managing partner, leading its New York office.

Balaam will work to make Axon a leading integrated healthcare communications firm in the U.S. with a strong trans-Atlantic base. She will report to Ralph Sutton, international managing partner of Axon and parent company Avenir Global.

Balaam's experience working with the medical affairs and commercial teams of pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic clients made her the right fit to lead the firm's expansion.

"The time is right because there has never been a time when the value of good, clear health communications has been so recognized," said Sutton. "We are seeing strong growth opportunities in our U.S.-based clients, and expanding in the U.S. is our top business priority."

This summer, Avenir Global moved its U.K. comms agencies, including Axon, into a London Bankside office to accommodate growth.

Balaam has taken over for Mario Nacinovich, who left the firm in 2019. He is now VP of marketing at Eyevance Pharmaceuticals.

Balaam has joined Axon from digital biomarker company Readout Health, where she was commercial lead. She also spent five years as CEO of U.S. operations at Hive, a London-based healthcare creative agency. Before that, Balaam was MD at medical communications firm Virtuoso.

Balaam has also worked at Edelman and Pfizer, holding positions in global medical communications and market analytics.

Axon expects to make more U.S. hires in the coming months as it continues to expand its work in medical affairs, clinical trial services, health economics and outcomes research and PR.