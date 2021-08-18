The PR Week: 8.19.2021: Joe Evangelisti, JPMorgan Chase

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Joe Evangelisti, managing director, communications, JPMorgan Chase.

Podcast topics:

2:18 - Evangelisti talks about heading communications at a major international financial institution, working through the 2008 financial crisis, coming out in the world of PR and more.

18:03 - How global enterprises and governments have reacted to crises in Afghanistan and Haiti.

24:28 - It’s the second anniversary of the Business Roundtable Statement on Corporate Purpose. Have companies made good on their word?

31:44 - On Naomi Osaki’s continued mental health advocacy and her exchanges with reporters during her most recent press event.

37:18 - News in brief: Australian holding company Enero Group’s latest financial report; Notable people moves: Catherine Hernandez-Blades joins SAIC, Sade Ayodele heads to Tidal, Michael Kaye leaves OkCupid for LinkedIn.

39:46 - The PRWeek Purpose Awards 2021 shortlist has been unveiled. Learn more here.