Walker Sands acquires March Communications

March will now be known as March, a Walker Sands company.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

CHICAGO: Walker Sands, a marketing agency for B2B technology companies, has acquired tech PR firm March Communications. 

Founded by CEO Martin Jones and president Cheryl Gale, March Communications uses an insights-first approach to PR for its technology clients and supports global clients with 25 employees in Boston and Atlanta. 

The firm's reputation as a top Boston PR agency was appealing to Walker Sands CEO Mike Santoro, who was appointed to the role in January.

"I have so much respect for [Jones and Gale], who have built an exceptional agency with tremendously talented people," Santoro said in a statement. "Our agencies share a passion for working with innovative clients, a conviction for doing right by our team members and a belief that B2B marketing and communications can be bigger, better and smarter."

March will now be known as March, a Walker Sands company, and Jones will report to Santoro. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since its founding in 2001, Walker Sands has built up its full-service team to 145 employees with specialties across public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web.

With the acquisition, that number grows to 170 full-time employees with offices in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston and Atlanta.

Walker Sands' global revenue grew 6% in 2020 to $21.2 million, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2021

