Ex-Cuomo staffers exit Kivvit managing director roles

Josh Vlasto and Richard Bamberger were part of the governor's "inner circle" of advisors, a report claims.

by Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

Josh Vlasto and Richard Bamberger were part of the governor's "inner circle" of advisors, a report claims.
NEW YORK: Two former aides of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Rich Bamberger and Josh Vlasto, have left their jobs as managing directors at Kivvit.  

Cuomo announced his resignation last week after a barrage of sexual harassment allegations and demands for him to step down. 

Bamberger and Vlasto were part of the governor's "inner circle" of advisors who actively worked to smear Cuomo's accusers, according to a report released by New York attorney general Letitia James.

The report also claims that Bamberger helped gather signatures for a letter that suggested Lindsey Boylan, a sexual harassment accuser, was working with supporters of former President Donald Trump, and that Vlasto came up with the idea to leak Boylan's personnel files. 

"We agreed to amicably part ways," Bamberger and Vlasto told PRWeek in a joint statement.

Kivvit has quietly scrubbed references to Cuomo, Vlasto and Bamberger from its website, including updating the bio of Maggie Moran, Kivvit's managing partner and the director of Cuomo's 2018 reelection campaign, to remove references of the outgoing governor. 

By August 16, Vlasto and Bamberger had been removed completely from the agency's website. 

Earlier this month, Kivvit managing director Tom Meara told the New York Post that both men were "acting in their personal capacity" while helping Cuomo. 

Vlasto served as chief of staff for Cuomo from 2013 to 2014. 

Kivvit has boasted names like Google, Tesla, Citigroup, Lyft, Princeton University and the U.S. Olympic Committee as clients. 

Kivvit could not be immediately reached for comment. 

