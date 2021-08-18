News

News Direct joins provider directory

The partnership will give users a simplified process for drafting press releases and related content, the companies said.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

News- and content-distribution service News Direct has joined the OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory in its news dissemination section.

OTC companies will have streamlined access to enhanced news content and distribution services. This includes services such as News Direct’s collaborative content studio and its proprietary SimpliFi tool, which streamlines earnings distribution workflow, live customer support and multimedia distribution. News Direct also offers analytic reports powered by AI software.

This means that OTC companies will experience a more efficient distribution workflow, without sacrificing control or security, the organizations said. News Direct offers two-factor authentication, cloud isolation technology and secure-sharing capabilities to ensure risk is minimized. 

Users will have a simplified process for drafting press releases and related content. The distribution process is also streamlined, allowing users to amplify their content and reach relevant media outlets. 

News Direct’s media distribution services have a flat fee regardless of word count or geographic distribution.

This is the latest in a series of developments for News Direct this year, including partnerships with Latinx Newswire, Media Outreach, Pop Culture Newswire and D S Simon Media.

