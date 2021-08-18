Footwear brand Hotter hires PR agency ahead of planned IPO

Hotter appointed Good Relations following a four-way competitive pitch.

The brief includes a campaign around the brand's 'Get comfortable' slogan, which aims to reframe the concept of comfort to its "limitless possibilities". The agency said it will also focus product comms into more aspirational media.

The appointment follows a period of transformation at Hotter, which closed the majority of its physical stores earlier this year. The focus is now on the digital business ahead of plans to float on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market towards the end of 2021.

Claire Reynolds, head of brand and strategy at Hotter, said: “We are very excited to be working with the team at Good Relations to take our consumer comms to the next level as they support our brand repositioning and digital transformation. This is a significant investment for Hotter and we’re confident this new integrated approach will help us achieve high-profile, audience-relevant online and offline coverage and engagement.”

Good Relations executive director David Wiles said: “This is a pivotal time for the business not just in terms of their digital transformation and growth but also the bold and culturally relevant direction the brand communications is taking. We see a huge opportunity to reframe the concept of emotional and physical comfort with consumers."

Hotter now operates 17 core stores plus six concession outlets with garden centre group Dobbies.