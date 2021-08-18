Why must creativity stop at consumer comms?

It’s long been a frustration that the more PR and communications has borrowed terminology from adland the more it has ultimately cannibalised what made it truly different: the reality that creativity ran through everything we do.

At some point ‘creative’ became a by-word for ‘the idea’ and it was at this point that corporate comms and consumer comms became evermore divided – described differently, talent grew differently and it was sought even more differently by clients. Agencies with a leaning towards consumer comms became ’creative agencies’ and corporate agencies became evermore resigned to a smaller and smaller toolbox with more and more pinstripe and even more furrowed brow.

But ‘creative’ is not a role – ‘creativity' is a skill, a practice, and ‘being creative’ is way of seeing the world differently and doing things differently.

I’ve worked as long in corporate comms as I have in consumer comms and the emergence of creative directors was a great moment in esteeming our industry - enabling it to stand closer to our bigger brother, adland. But instead of imbuing the entire industry with a bit more deference and us all being a bit prouder, consumer comms told corporate comms to hold its beer while it sped off into the sunset being all shiny.

And I guess this is the root of the issue: why do we always think of ‘creative’ as the idea we can point to and hold in our hand?

If I had one wish (after eternal happiness and infinite wisdom, natch) it would be that we revisited the notion that you don’t have to be ‘a creative’ to be creative in our job. No matter what PR variant you succumb to, we all have a duty and an opportunity to be different, challenge assumptions and lazy thinking, act with flair, and bring imagination to all that we do.

From the way we present the work, to a bit of client counsel in an email; to the wider lens we take on handling a crisis, to the places we place a CEO; to the link we make from consumers to the way a business behaves – no one is exempt from the opportunity to do it fresh and in a way that sets new precedents. Even the instinctive act of client handling and the alleged administration that sits alongside it can be done with energy and elegance.

No misunderstandings here. This isn’t a plea for everyone to be a generalist – far from it. But in a world where everyone – from boardroom to buying public – overhears everything, let’s reclaim the opportunity for us all to see operating with flair and difference as the very thing that sets us apart – individually, as an agency, or an in-house team... and as an industry.

Let’s do more corporate comms creatively.

Lotte Jones is a partner at Freuds