'A never-attempted-before record' - Behind the Campaign, Carex high-five skydive

What was the campaign in a nutshell?

To celebrate England’s ‘Freedom Day’ and the return of much-missed hugs, handshakes and high fives, we teamed Carex – the hand sanitiser brand - with a pair of expert skydivers who ‘high fived to freedom’ on a free fall skydive, breaking a new Guinness World Record in the process. The stunt was created to draw attention to the role Carex plays in protecting the public as they get out and about again.

How did the idea come into being?

We were given a very clear brief from the client: to ‘own the moment’ as the UK came out of lockdown, creating a story that would get the brand talked about on Freedom Day, and remind Brits to carry and use hand sanitiser when out and about to keep them protected.

We started with an insight absolutely rooted in the brand proposition: touching, stroking, high-fiving, holding and shaking hands have all been sorely missed during lockdown, but would be possible again after Freedom Day, and made safer thanks to Carex hand hygiene products.

From there, we came up with the idea of celebrating Freedom Day with a giant, news-worthy ‘high five’ stunt – safely accomplished with a little help from the protective power of Carex.

What ideas were rejected?

When planning the campaign we applied several creative filters, so we rejected ideas that didn’t fit. We needed to consider the tonality of the campaign (celebratory versus responsible), what we could feasibly pull off in the time scale we were working to, and the uncertainty over exactly what restrictions would be lifted, and when.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process

We had a very short time to turn the project around from brief through to activation, so we worked very collaboratively with the client to create and shape the campaign idea. Rather than following the usual client/agency briefing process (agency gets brief, agency works on brief for two weeks, agency presents back to client and then gets feedback) we worked hand-in-hand with the Carex brand marketing team, involving them in the whole planning process – from signing off the internal creative brief through to joining us on our brainstorm sessions and helping us filter ideas in real-time to get to the right approach. It’s not an approach employed very often but it worked brilliantly.

What were the biggest challenges and how did you overcome them?

Our biggest challenge was delivery time and also uncertainty around lockdown restrictions and what Freedom Day would actually look like. In fact, we did end up having to postpone the campaign – moving it from 21 June to the later July date. We got around that with clever scheduling and having a backup plan in place.

The other challenge, of course, was whether our skydivers could actually pull off the Guinness World Record or not. This was a brand new, never-attempted-before record, so we worked closely with GWR to set the criteria for the jump and the number of high fives that needed to be achieved during the free fall. Fortunately, practice made perfect and we had allowed enough time for our brilliant skydivers, Emily and Josh, to pull it off confidently.

How did you measure the results and what were they?

The brief was to create a fame moment for Carex on Freedom Day and we absolutely nailed it. It was one of the top branded stories of the day, appearing in over 150 media articles across a broad spread of national and regional print and online press - including Daily Mail, Evening Standard and Independent.

It also perfectly complemented the broader summer-long Carex brand campaign to encourage people to #AlwaysCarryCarex when out and about, which included outdoor, Influencers and social media.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

That by bringing client teams closer to the planning and creative process, it’s possible to get more quickly and efficiently to great ideas that everyone whole-heartedly gets behind and champions.