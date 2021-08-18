As the West abandons Afghanistan, it is the Taliban that has taken the comms initiative

Images of citizens desperately trying to board flights at Kabul, along with those clinging to and, with unimaginable horror, falling from US planes, will stay with me for a long time. I say this as someone of privilege in the West with no links to the situation. It sounds trite to say, but it's true that my thoughts are with everyone in the country, especially the women and girls, as well as their relatives, friends, and colleagues.

An obvious point, but one worth reiterating, is that this is a catastrophic policy failure for the US-led alliance that invaded Afghanistan in the aftermath of 9/11. The fact we're approaching the 20th anniversary of the attack on New York heightens despondency about how a group inextricably linked with the atrocity is back to power.

But recent days have shown it's also been a communications failure for the Western powers; and most strikingly, for the US President.

While it's true that withdrawal was instigated by his predecessor, Joe Biden's comments to reporters on 8 July - when he said the likelihood of the Taliban "overrunning everything" is "highly unlikely" - now cast him as incredibly naive at best, and reckless at worst.

Biden said at the time, in an almost eerie example of reverse-prophecy, there will be "no circumstance" where people will be seen being "lifted off the roof" of the US Embassy in Afghanistan.

As my colleagues in the US have reported, some comms professionals have seen Biden's statements since the Taliban victory, particularly his speech on Monday afternoon, as "too little, too late".

Although he has garnered some positive responses for "frankness", and we can offer some credit for permitting an extra $500m for refugee relocation, the overall message - that troop withdrawal is the best move for the US - seems isolationist and inadequate in light of scenes on the ground. Polls have shown the majority of the US public support withdrawal, although most almost certainly didn't predict such swift success for the Taliban.

The fact Biden's spokesperson Jen Psaki was on vacation during the debacle also adds weight to the image of the West being caught napping.

The same can be said in the UK, where both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab were on holiday as the crisis intensified. "No one saw this coming", Raab told Sky News, to some mockery, of the Taliban victory. "Of course we’d have taken action if we had.”

Meanwhile, the EU, which has warned of a new refugee crisis, could at least be seen as taking a pragmatic approach. On Tuesday, EU diplomat Josep Borrell urged dialogue with the Taliban to prevent a humanitarian crisis, although he clarified that this does not amount to recognition of the regime's legitimacy. In contrast, Russia and China have recognised the Taliban's control.

New regime

What of the Taliban’s comms? The media has been running prominent stories quoting its spokespeople, especially since its first news conference on Tuesday in which Zabihullah Mujahid said the rights of women will be respected "within the framework of Islamic law".

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said: “We are committed to women’s rights to education, to work, and for freedom of speech. We believe all citizens should be equal in the sight of law and there should not be any kind of discrimination."

Slightly bizarrely, the Taliban also attacked Facebook, which has banned Taliban material from its platform, for not allowing "publication of foreign information and news".

Some have accused the media of acting as the Taliban's mouthpiece. This criticism is unfair; publications have a responsibility to report what the group is saying, as long as they do so in the context of the Taliban's horrific record of atrocities.

Either way, the Taliban has been successful so far in projecting its message.

One of the stranger elements of the story came with the publication of a viral video showing Taliban militants, one carrying a rocket launcher, working out in a deserted gym. Another video saw fighters riding dodgems at a theme park in Kabul. On the surface, it looks like the Taliban understands the power of communications via meme. Perhaps they think such humourous scenes will help humanise the group, or at least distract attention.

As I write, the UK Parliament is holding an emergency sitting to discuss Afghanistan, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accusing Johnson of "staggering complacency".

It's an accusation that could be made against the communications coming from the West overall. The US, UK, and their allies have a mountain to climb to regain the upper hand in the comms battle with Afghanistan's new rulers. In the meantime, our thoughts remain with the country's people.

John Harrington is editor of PRWeek UK