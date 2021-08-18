Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

TTK Healthcare’s sexual wellness brand Skore has launched the ‘Cliteracy drive’, a humorous educational campaign to spread awareness about the female orgasm. The campaign aims to provide necessary knowledge about the clitoris, its role in orgasms, and to help men find the correct way to stimulate it. Isobar India is behind the campaign, which promotes products like Skore’s OH! Pleasure Gel.

The brand has collaborated with digital creator and sex educator Leeza Mangaldas to offer learnings through videos that educate consumers on the said subject. A first-ever session titled ‘Sleepless with Skore’, has also been held with content creators Santu Misra and Aishwarya Subramanyam on their Clubhouse room named ‘The Dark Room’. The brand has also created a 'Cliteracy drive' microsite that offers users tips and tricks for female orgasm.



“Skore has always believed that men and women should be equals when it comes to pleasure, and we have showcased this in our past communications as well," said Arjun Siva, Skore's DGM of digital marketing and e-commerce. "This campaign drives that conviction forward in a far more innovative and effective manner.”

Rahul Vengalil, chief business officer at Isobar India, said the agency knew it had to "look beyond just doing a video". "This is an experience-led transformation that the Isobar brand strongly stands for."

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign India.