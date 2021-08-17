Marcello Fregulia leaves Ketchum to become Wachsman global CFO

NEW YORK: Wachsman has appointed Marcello Fregulia as its first global CFO.

After starting in June, he has been working remotely from Park City, Utah, reporting to CEO David Wachsman.

The global communications and strategic consultancy focuses on the blockchain, fintech and emerging technology industries.

Prior to Fregulia’s appointment, financial operations were managed by finance director Greg O’Donnell with a team of controllers and finance professionals. O’Donnell has been working closely with Fregulia since his hire.

As the firm grows, Fregulia will guide treasury, financial operations and growth strategy for employees worldwide, according to an agency spokesperson.

Fregulia joined Wachsman from Ketchum, where he was CFO for North America. He has also served as CFO for the West region at MRM/McCann and director of finance and operations at SapientRazorfish.

“My experience ranges from working with large, highly structured global organizations, such as Ketchum, down to independent startups with only a handful of employees, where I had to build things from scratch,” said Fregulia.

He added that he’s bringing his experience to the rapidly growing firm, at an interesting time for the blockchain industry.

A Ketchum representative could not be reached for comment about Fregulia’s replacement.

Wachsman also appointed Liam Murphy, based in Dubin, as MD of Wachsman EMEA, effective June 1. His promotion follows four years of advancing roles in the firm’s Dublin office advising blockchain enterprises. Murphy’s comms, policy and regulatory affairs experience includes serving as a policy adviser for the U.K. Cabinet Office and a communications adviser for the European Commission.

The firm has brought on a number of other executives since the start of the year. Wachsman MD for the Americas Jeremy Berrington joined the agency in January, having served in senior roles at MSL and W2O. In June, Stephanie Lynch was named head of marketing, joining from FleishmanHillard, and Silvia Osante joined as a director after working at Edelman and MSL.