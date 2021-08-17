Pitch Update: Southern Comfort, Hotter, TradingView, CiiTECH, Slovenian Tourist Board and more

Southern Comfort has appointed The Academy as its lead agency for the UK, following a competitive pitch, with a remit including experiential, content, influencer and publicity work.

CiiTECH, the cannabis research company behind UK CBD (cannabidiol) brand Provacan, has appointed Tin Man as its retained UK PR agency. It follows a two-stage pitch process.

Hotter, the UK’s biggest footwear manufacturer, which intends to float on the stock market later this year, has appointed Good Relations as its integrated consumer PR and influencer marketing agency.

The Slovenian Tourist Board has chosen Black Diamond as its PR agency for the UK after a competitive pitch, with a brief to position the country as an easy-to-reach ‘must-visit' destination.

Sapience Communications, the London-based PR and digital marketing agency, has announced three new clients: Dimensions, the provider of support to people with a learning disability and/or autism; Social-Ability, the social venture; and HSPG, the social housing investment firm.

Australian Vintage Limited, the Australian wine company, has appointed creative comms agency Launch to deliver a brand-building PR programme for its McGuigan and Tempus Two brands.

Investment website TradingView has selected The Communication Group as its PR agency, after a competitive pitch.

Music app Trackd has hired Context Public Relations to promote its new fan subscription service to help artists take control of their revenues.

Organisers of the 2022 City Food Lecture have selected Sunny Side Up to help raise awareness of the lecture, which is run by the Worshipful Companies of Bakers, Butchers, Cooks, Farmers, Fishmongers, Fruiterers and Poulters.

Italian 'smart' lighting brand Twinkly has hired Publicasity. The agency will focus on promoting Twinkly to consumer media through a comms campaign spanning traditional media outreach and influencer relations.

PR agency Red Lion has added Piqant, the online marketplace for independent roasters, to its client roster, following a competitive pitch.

The PHA Group has been chosen to provide PR support to electric vehicle charging platform Bonnet.

Tunbridge Wells-based brand and PR agency Calvermont has won new briefs with three clients: the Government Property Agency, national strategic property consultancy Cluttons, and London-based investment management firm Lateral.

Specialist food and drink communications agency Phipps Relations has added Masi Estate wines, represented in the UK by Berkmann Wine Cellars, as a new client.

Network infrastructure firm Salumanus Ltd. has appointed PR agency Stone Junction amid a period of expansion for the client.